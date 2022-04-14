Selena Gomez addressed people who criticize her weight

One way Selena Gomez avoids body shamers is by staying away from social media, which she recently revealed she’s been doing for the last four years.

Selena Gomez took to her TikTok stories recently to share that she won’t tolerate critical comments about her weight, saying, “I’m perfect the way I am.” On Sunday, the 29-year-old shared a video in which she spoke candidly about the body shaming that she often hears about.

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people complain anyway,” Selena Gomez commented. She went on to say that no matter what her body looks like, she feels like she is frequently the subject of unsolicited comments. “‘You’re too short.’ ‘You’re too big’. ‘That doesn’t fit.’ Meh meh meh meh,” said Ella Gomez, mockingly, apparently referring to comments she had previously received.

Selena Gomez, who currently stars Only Murders in the Building from Hulu, has been candid about her physical and mental health in the past. In 2014, the young actress was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disorder that occurs when the immune system attacks the body’s connective tissue, injuring it and, in more severe cases, destroying vital organs such as the joints, kidneys, and heart.

About half of people with lupus develop kidney inflammation, according to the Mayo Clinic, which in turn can lead to lupus nephritis. Symptoms of lupus nephritis can include a red rash on the face and cheeks, muscle pain, joint pain or swelling, and, in some cases, kidney failure, which may require treatment in the form of dialysis or a kidney transplant, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) explain.

In 2015, Gomez told Billboard that she had undergone chemotherapy to treat her lupus. “I was diagnosed with lupus and have been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about,” Gomez said, referring to a period of time spent out of the spotlight, and during which gossip sites speculated that she was in rehab, according to Billboard.

In 2017, the singer of “Let Somebody Go” underwent a kidney transplant due to complications from lupus. “There are no words to describe how I can thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the greatest gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you sister. Lupus is still very misunderstood but progress is being made,” Selena Gomez shared in an Instagram post at the time.

In a 2019 interview with Raquelle Stevens for her video podcast Giving Back Generation, Justin Bieber’s ex mentioned that lupus has affected his weight over the years. “I have lupus and I deal with kidney problems and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues,” the interpreter said at the time, adding that her weight fluctuates.

“It depends on what’s going on in my life,” Selena said. Because lupus can affect nearly every organ in the body, it’s not uncommon for the condition to also cause weight gain, according to the CDC. In general, fluctuations in weight throughout a person’s life are not uncommon, even for those without a medical condition, according to the NIH.

One way Gomez avoids body-shamers is by staying away from social media, which she recently revealed she has done for the past four years. While her social media channels are active, she told Vogue last year that her assistant uploads content for her. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, while promoting her new mental health company, Wondermind, Gomez said that being disconnected from her changed her life. “I’m happier, I’m more present, I connect more with people,” she said during the interview.

Gomez said staying away from social media was part of her commitment to strengthening her mental health. “I can’t believe I’m where I am mentally, just because of how I took the necessary steps to get out of it,” she said.