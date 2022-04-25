Selena Gomez adopts our favorite brand on the red carpet

When Selena Gomez parades on the red carpet, it’s always in style. The Proof on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Deadline Contenders Television event. The American artist had opted for a guaranteed low-cost look.

On Saturday April 9, 2022, Selena Gomez made an appearance very pink on the red carpet of the event Deadline Contenders Television at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles for her role in the series Only Murders in the Building broadcast on the Hulu platform.

©Getty

And it was on the shelves of a famous Spanish brand that the American actress found her pastel pink outfit. A mini dress cut out details and a tweed jacket coordinate matched with a pair of pointed black mules. With this look signed Mango, the interpreter of Lose You To Love Me dare the two trends of this spring: the baby pink and the cut-out style. And if the set is still available on the brand’s website, it won’t be there for long! Selena Gomez posted a video in which she wears these clothes on her TikTok account and it has counted more than 13.7 million views! So go to the Mango stores or on the website of the Iberian brand to shop these pieces, both sold at a price of 69.99 euros.

Spring is making a comeback in the 2000s

Among the main trends of the season, the cut out style, these cut-out clothes that enhance the silhouette, triumph! Spotted in the Alaïa, Roberto Cavalli and Saint Laurent collections, this fashion gimmick has undeniable 00’s accents. Become a reference of the style Y2Kthe little dress cut out is one of the essentials of spring. As sensual as it is elegant, it is all the rage among fashionistas. And for good reason: well accessorized, it can be worn day and night. It’s your turn to make it yours.