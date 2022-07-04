Selena Gomez adopts the blue manicure that will electrify our summer

Present at the preview of season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez sported an electric blue manicure. Here’s how to get inspired.

A few days ago, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short walked the red carpet at the premiere of the second season ofOnly Murders in the Building. Remember, we even told you about the ultra glamorous outfit worn by the singer. In addition to this long dress with silver sequins, one detail caught our attention: its electric blue nails.

Selena Gomez adopts the most pop manicure of the summer

Shared on Instagram by Tom Bachikthe nail artist of Selena Gomez, the nails of the actress inspire us for the summer. The photo then shows her natural nails, cut and filed into a short rounded square shape. These are painted with a brilliant cobalt blue. A color that we will certainly find on many of us this summer 2022. nail artist explains his inspiration to the magazine POPSUGAR (source) : ” We wanted a chic color that contrasted with the silver sheen of the dress, but we always gave a touch of summer” . Challenge met for Tom Bachik. It’s now our turn to adopt this electric blue manicure at our next parties.

How to adopt the blue manicure of Selena Gomez?

In total opposition to the very discreet milky nails, another trend is emerging: royal blue manicure. To adopt it, we can take inspiration from Selena Gomez and simply opt for a plain manicure. But if you’re in a playful mood, why not add hearts, smileys or even heart-smileys ? You can also play with transparency or try blue french manicure. The main thing is to choose a cobalt blue shade, the choice of pattern is then yours! Visit our slideshow for more inspiration.

