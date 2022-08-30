Selena Gomez adopts the new back-to-school manicure!

Back to school is the perfect time to embrace new beauty trends. Hair, skincare routine, make-up or manicure. And in recent months, manicures have become as important as a complexion or a mouth on fleek. Indeed, we pay more and more attention to it: from the most classic to the most daring manicureswe can no longer bear to leave our nail bare and lifeless.

The manicure? The best way to assume our personality and our creativity in a more discreet way. The advantage? You can change it whenever you want and as soon as you are tired of the current color or pattern. It’s not for nothing if Selena Gomez is such a big fan of manicures of all kinds and that she has risen to the position of priestess of manicures. For the start of the school year, she reveals to us her favorite colorwhich is likely to be a hit.

Selena Gomez manicure: less is more?

We had succumbed to her pastel blue manicure at the beginning of the summer, today, it’s a completely different color, just as joyful, which invites itself on our nails. At that time, we already understood that solid colors were once again going to impose themselves. With this trend launched by Selena Gomez and her nail artist, Tom Bachik, it’s confirmed: less is more. Something to remind us that the good old classics are sometimes the best. The singer has indeed opted for a pastel yellow which marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn in color.

By posting this pretty color, the beauty sounds the time to return to basics and the elegance of simplicity. A trend that we had already noticed on the last parades. And it is not to displease us. If the nail art has everything to please, it can be boring in the long run and above all, ask to be always more creative. With this return to the solid color, Selena Gomez has decided to keep her nails long for even more elegance. We love !