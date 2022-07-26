Selena Gomez Adored 1 of Her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Co-Stars: ‘I Adored It’

Only Murders in the Building follows the story of three strangers who live in the same building and share a love for the same true crime podcast. Once a mysterious murder is committed in their apartment building, the three individuals band together to try to solve the murder, launching their own podcast in the process to go over the theories and leads.

Like Mabel Mora, Gomez displays powerful comedic timing, especially in her scenes with her legendary co-stars, Short and Martin. She received critical acclaim for her work on the series. And with the recent launch of the second season, Gomez got even more of a chance to shine.

What did Selena Gomez say about working with Shirley MacLaine?

Mabel (Selena Gomez), Barbara (Shirley MacLaine) and Oliver (Martin Short), in “Only Murders in the Building”. | Barbara Nitke/Hulu

The second season of Only Murders in the Building features several high-profile guest stars, including Hollywood legend Shirley MacLaine. The iconic star plays Leonora Folger, the eccentric and partially blind mother of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Working with MacLaine has been a particular pleasure for Gomez, as the star revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Having Shirley MacLaine on set was really cool to me,” Gomez said. “I felt the presence of all this history and all this knowledge that she has, and I loved it. I made sure she was comfortable. If she was hot, I’d give her a fan. I kinda adored her, but she was so kind and really precious. »

Selena Gomez worked with major guest stars for season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

MacLaine wasn’t the only big star to have a role in the second season of Only Murders in the Building. The final season, praised by critics for its clever twists and comedic moments, also features Amy Schumer as a version of herself. She presents a television series based on the podcast to Short’s Oliver Putnam.

Cara Delevingne returns as Alice Banks, Mabel’s new love interest and art gallery employee. And actors such as Michael Rapaport make appearances. Superstar appearances are nothing new for Only Murders in the Building, which attracted artists like Sting, Nathan Lane, Jimmy Fallon, Jane Lynch and Tina Fey for the first season. With the rise as the series gains popularity, many fans are excited to see what fun surprises the producers have in store for the eventual third season. For now, fans can enjoy the second season of Only Murders in the Buildingnow streaming on Hulu.

