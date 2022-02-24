Selena Gomez advances spring footwear

We are anxious for the good weather to arrive so we can enjoy the good temperatures and -above all- the the future trends that we will take. They have been advanced to us by the different fashion weeks on their catwalks and in their iconic ‘street styles’, but also by the celebrities They have shown us small novelties in their daily looks. Celebrities including, from this moment, Selena Gomezwho shows us the next viral shoe of the season.

The singer and actress is leaving us in recent months authentic looks of infarction. Proof of this would be the set with a fur cape and colored ankle boots or the devastating outfits at night with a leather miniskirt that caused a furor. Selena Gomez is at her style best. Reason why we cannot miss their outfits and, much less, the small details that are hidden behind them.

This time it was during the filming of ‘Only Murders in the Building’the television series in which he acts alongside the popular actor SteveMartin, where the artist has taught us a microtrend that, we are sure, will not go unnoticed.

It may not be one of Gomez’s best outfits. However, if we analyze detail by detail we can see that behind a outfits without further ado, there is a trend that is going to be the new virality of spring.

As we anticipated, it is about footwear, and as we can see in the images, they are ankle boots. But not just any, far from it. The most trendy footwear of the halftime: loafersmerge with the classic and comfortable ankle boots to create the perfect shoes. Elegant, comfortable, versatile and functional. Without a doubt, it does not lack any of the most important qualities.

In addition, those of Gómez in particular have a design with a square toe, a gold buckle and a heel and sole in a different contrasting hue. Take note.

