Selena Gomez against the writers of The Good Fight

With a tweet quite clear Selena Gomez let the creators of the series know The Good Fight who did not like the joke on his own transplant kidneywhich took place in 2017. Selena in fact defined this type of comedy as “bad taste” and wished that this kind of thing would no longer be broadcast in the future, since organ transplantation is not something you can joke about .

I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air. – Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

But what exactly made the young singer angry? To trigger her reaction would be a very specific scene of the show: during an episode of The Good Fight some characters in the series have to do a brainstorm to find fun ideas to propose to the producer and during the conversation they have to establish which topics are inviolable taboos. And this is where the crime happens: the three topic considered untouchable and forbidden to joke about would be Selena Gomez’s necrophilia, autism and kidney transplant.

It is not difficult to understand that Selena Gomez felt touched on the live, also because the topic had already been touched upon by another series, or Saved By The Bell, in which two protagonists wondered who was the mysterious donor who had allowed Selena’s operation.

However it seems that sources close to the producers of The Good Fight they claimed that the phrase was taken out of context and that on the contrary – if you listen to the whole discussion between the characters – the meaning is that actually Selena’s transplant is not something to joke about. So there would have been no intention on the part of the writers to make sarcasm about this episode, but just the opposite.

