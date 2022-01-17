Selena Gomez age height weight boyfriend illness career: all about the singer

Selena Gomez is an American actress and singer. The girl kicked off her career at the young age of 7, participating in some Disney series both in the role of actress and singer. Selena was in a relationship with Justin Bieber which caused a lot of gossip, all the push and pull between the two that lasted 8 years ended up in all the gossip newspapers. The girl also suffers from a difficult one illness which forced her to undergo a major surgery.

Gomez was born on July 22, 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas. His father is of Mexican origin, his mother Italian. Selena is 165cm tall and weighs 55kg. His official Instagram profile (@selenagomez) she has well over 180 million followers but she only follows about thirty people. The girl has had several relationships with many stars, both from the world of music and cinema. The longest story and the focus of numerous gossip has had it with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2017. In addition to him, Selena was with Nick Jonas and had a relationship of about 10 months with the singer The Weeknd. Previously, he also flirted with Orlando Bloom, David Henrie, and Niall Horan. Selena is currently not in an official relationship but was paparazzi over the 4th of July weekend with Andrea Iervolino, the Italian producer with whom she had already been spotted two years ago, always in the summer between Rome and Capri.

The singer, however, has to deal with a difficult disease every day that has forced her to take breaks several times: the Lupus. In 2017 he underwent a kidney transplant, which was given to him by his best friend Francia Raisa. The disease made her more mature but also more aware. Despite the discomforts of the Lupus and the many downtime, Selena continued to work and on November 30th 2017 won the woman of the year award.

The career of the actress and singer

The actress went on stage when she was very young: following in the footsteps of her mother (theater actress) she started acting in a series for children entitled Barnet & Friends. She has participated in many Disney series but it was the one that made her a star starring role in it Wizards of Waverly. But Selena is not just a popular actress. She is also a very good singer and has shown off her talent starting from some soundtracks for the programs in which she worked as an actress. He has in fact recorded several soundtracks such as The charge of the hundred and one And Another Cinderella Story (home video film where he also played the lead role).

In 2008 the singer signed a record deal with a Disney group label accompanied by a band called Selena Gomez & the Scene. In 2013, however, she moved away from the world of Disney for work as a soloist. Her first single entitled "Come and Get it" was a huge success. In 2016 she ventured into the role of executive producer of the Netflix original series entitled 13 Reasons Why. Gomez boasts a huge success to date: now an established singer, actress, but also voice actress. In fact, he lent the voice for a character of the successful trilogy of Hotel Transylvania. However, the girl also had to fight against difficult times: she had to take long breaks due to the disease.