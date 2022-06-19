Selena Gomez: American cinema still neglects the actress?

The actress of Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez explained that she felt quite neglected by American cinema!

A few years ago, Selena Gomez became famous thanks to her visit to Disney. The one who had the main role in the series had given up her acting career for music.

“I felt like I didn’t have what it took”

If Selena Gomez loves the field of music, she has not really left the world of cinema. Her fans had the greatest happiness to find her in a new .

This is Only Murders in the Building. Selena Gomez has had real success thanks to the series. But that doesn’t mean that Hollywood leave more chances in the world of cinema. It didn’t change anything.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast on June 12, the actress gave some insight. The young woman said the Disney+ series did not help her land other roles.

The singer revealed: “I felt like it was very difficult for people to take me seriously. Look, I won’t be the type to be like, ‘Poor me. Or woe to me'” .

Selena Gomez continued: “Because I slowly went through this. And I’m really happy. But it was very frustrating. I felt like a joke” . But that’s not all.

The actress confessed: “There were times when I felt like I didn’t have what it took to do that (note: cinema). I felt so frustrated with myself” .

Selena Gomez totally neglected by Hollywood

Selena Gomez also admitted: “But I have to be honest, after doing Only Murders, I don’t get a lot of demanding phone calls. But again, i’m so grateful” .

Selena Gomez pointed out: “Because everything I’ve done, I’ve earned it. And I worked very hard to get it” . Before revealing: “And I would never replace that for anything in the world” .

She further explained: “If everything were entrusted to me, I guarantee you that I would be a totally different person. And I saw it happens in people. And it’s so disheartening.” .

The singer said: “So if I’m offered anything, I will say okay, I arrive “ . One thing is certain, the career of Selena Gomez has not exploded despite the cardboard of Only Murders in the Building.

But it would seem all the same that , accepts things. “So I have a really healthy relationship with my view of what I’m really happy about” .

For his part, his co-star, Steve Martin does not understand that Hollywood does not open more doors to him. Selena Gomez said: “Steve has gone really mad” .

“You have no idea when people say, ‘Yeah, when you were on the show, I was like whoa. It’s gonna be weird. I don’t know about it’. Steve will be super defensive towards me. And that’s really nice.” .