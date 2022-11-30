Selena Gomez: an actor from “Grey’s Anatomy” in the cast of season 3 of “Only murders in the building” (SPOILERS)

According to the American site Variety, Jesse Williams – known for having played the character of doctor Jackson Avery in “Grey’s Anatomy” – will join Selena Gomez in the cast of season 3 of “Only murders in the building”.

A familiar face. According to the American site Variety, Jesse Williams, the unforgettable doctor Jackson Avery in “Grey’s Anatomy”, will join Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in season 3 of “Only murders in the building”. He will play the role of a documentary filmmaker who will focus, with great interest, on the investigation that will interest the trio formed by Mabel, Charles, and Oliver. Will he be their ally, or an enemy? That remains to be determined.

Launched at the end of August 2021, “Only murders in the building” follows the story of three inhabitants of a New York building who share the same passion for criminal cases. In season 1, when a corpse is found in their building, they decide to investigate. And tell everything in a podcast. In season 2, they try to identify the murderer of the building’s board chair. The third will undoubtedly deal with the death of Ben Glenroy – played by Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) – in full performance of a play at the end of this second chapter. In France, the series is available on Disney+.

Note that Jesse Williams will take over the role of Doctor Jackson Avery on November 3 in episode 5 of season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy”, of which he will also be the director. A return expected by fans more than a year after his departure from the series.