Selena Gomez: an actor from Grey’s Anatomy joins the cast of the series Only Murders in the building

Series Only Murders in the building is one of the boxes of the platforms Hulu and Disney+. Directed by Steve Martin and Martin Short, the American show tells the story of Charles, a forgotten actor, Oliver, an eccentric director and Mabel, a very mysterious young woman, played by Selena Gomez. Their common point? They all live in the same building in New York, the Arconia, and thrive on criminal stories. Only, one fine evening, a crime is committed within the huge building they occupy. So the three of them are going to investigate and tell the facts in a podcast of several episodes. The series, which mixes crime and humor, was a hit, so the giant Disney decided to continue for an equally explosive season 2. Internet users have also had the honor of seeing several guests, including comedian Amy Schumer, Paul Ruddbut also and above all the model Cara Delevingne. The kiss scene between the supermodel and Selena Gomez had also caused a tidal wave on social networks.

Jesse Williams will star alongside Selena Gomez

This Tuesday, October 25, dealin confirms that Selena Gomez and her two acolytes will return for a season 3 of the series Only Murders in the building. If no one knows when filming will begin, the media has already confirmed the participation of a key player in Grey’s Anatomy : Jesse Williams. The website announces that the eternal Jackson Avery will play the role of a documentalist interested in the investigation led by the neighbors of Arconia. After ten years of good and loyal service in the series of Shonda Rimes and Krista Vernoff, the one who played a brilliant surgeon has bowed out. A departure that had saddened the fans of the medical series. By integrating the cast of the series Only Murders in the building, the ex-husband of Aryn Drake-Lee therefore adds a new string to his bow. And when you know that one of the actors won the Emmy Award for Best Guest Star Actor in a comedy serieswe understand better the motivations by Jesse Williams.