Selena Gomez: an intruder was arrested outside her home

Elton John and David Furnish have paid tribute to their ‘great friend’ Lily Safra after she passed away last weekend.

The ‘Candle in the Wind’ singer’s husband shared a heartfelt message on their behalf, in which he thanked the billionaire socialite and philanthropist – who died of pancreatic cancer aged 87 in Switzerland July 9 – for his contributions and support to their charity Elton John Aids Foundation over the years.

Sharing a photo of the couple with Lily, David wrote on Instagram: “Elton and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our great friend Lily Safra. Lily was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

“His generosity was limitless. Her philanthropic legacy, along with her dear and devoted late husband Edmond, is magnificent. We are eternally grateful to him for his generous contributions that help us build a world without AIDS. She gave so graciously to @ejaf.

“Lily was also a woman of the most elegant and refined style. She had an exceptional eye and a taste for beauty in all its forms.

“We will miss you dearly, dear Lily. You taught us all to live joyfully and to lead with our hearts. Our love and prayers go out to your whole family (sic). »

Elton then shared David’s post on his own Instagram Story.

Lily inherited her fortune from her fourth husband, banker Edmond Safra, who died in a fire at their Monaco apartment in 1999.

He had chaired the Edmond J. Safra Foundation, which donated to organizations in 40 countries that supported education, science, medicine, religion and humanitarian aid.

The Brazilian’s fortune was estimated at $1.3 billion.