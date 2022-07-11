Selena Gomez and a creepy home invasion

Selena Gomezprotagonist of the series “Only Murders in the Building“, could well star in a new series called “Only Fans in her House”.

The security guards of Selena Gomez earned their salary, after some strange things have been happening in the house of the former star of Disney…including a fan entering his property on Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man was arrested when he tried to get away from the artist’s house, but the security team of Selena I had already caught him in the act.

Apparently the suspect jumped a fence around 1am this very Sunday, and security called the police.

The guy tried to run away, but responding officers found him wandering around the neighborhood and said he just wanted to meet someone. Selena.

Another true horror story

That seems to be nothing compared to an incident that occurred a few weeks ago at the house of the star of “Only Murders in the Building“.

Apparently on that occasion the same security also called the police when a man allegedly wrote down the name of Selena on a mattress, using what appeared to be blood… and then set the mattress on fire!

It is said that the person did not get into Selena’s house and everything happened at the gates of her residence. Selena She wasn’t home during any of the incidents, but it’s still a scary thing for the artist.

The policemen grabbed the guy from the mattresses and there has been no news regarding his legal situation.

There is no connection between both events

About this morning’s event, it seems the suspect will be charged with breaking and entering, and so far there seems to be no connection between the two spooky events at the former star’s house. Disney.