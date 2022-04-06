Selena Gomez and Ana de Armas surrender for the bod cut

Fashion changes and evolves in various ways throughout the years. In very short periods we have found ourselves with the need to stay current through the trend and who sets them? They are usually the famous ones, so we have come across a trend that is making a big comeback: the bod cut. The one that Ana de Armas already wore with a lot of style with a classic French-style haircut. Now there are other celebrities who join the trend and raise it.

The version of the Hispanic-Cuban actress had a variation with thick bangs over her thick eyelashes. Now we see how celebrities are starting to take note of this trend by opting for their own sexy variations of it. Let’s first talk about Khloé Kardashian, whose style evolution we’ve seen over the years as she divorces and falls in love while deciding to modify her body through surgery or exercise.

Then we find a slimmer and more voluptuous Khloé who now chooses to wear more sensual clothes and dares with different haircuts. On this occasion, Kim’s younger sister has opted for a chic bod, the one that reaches the height of the chin and has thick bangs and that in the case of the Kardashian is divided a little in half.

The celebrity decided to change her hair to almost platinum blonde, leaving a very sensual effect on the part of the Kardashian. The rest of her hair was straight, which made her face look thinner and more defined, exalting certain features such as her lips or her green eyes.

Khloé’s version would be the sexy one, while Selena Gomez’s version recently showed off is the sweetest. The actress and singer has been seen on social networks wearing a very nineties bod. Her option is more casual and natural than the one Kardashian or Ana de Armas have shown thanks to the fact that her tips were rounded, an issue that made her look more childish.

Her bangs weren’t straight either, and her hair generally had a poofy effect that looked great on the actress. We stay with the version of Gómez to be a more comfortable option, the one of Khloé is much more glamorous and may need more maintenance day by day.

Of course, if no one convinces you, you can also follow the example of Ana de Armas, who has been the most faithful to the French bod. A stylized and very beautiful option worn by those who flee from exaggerated glamor but want to have all their hair in order. @worldwide