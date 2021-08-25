Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino together on a cruise: the photos

Filed the love for Justin Bieber Selena Gomez seems to have finally found happiness: her alleged new flame is an Italian producer.

New love in sight for Selena Gomez: after the troubled history with Justin Bieber (today happily married to Hailey Baldwin) the singer seems to have found serenity next to the Italian producer Andrea Iervolino, with whom she was paparazzi by Chi during a cruise vacation.

Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino together on a cruise

Selena Gomez was surprised by Alfonso Signorini’s weekly in the company of the Italian producer Andrea Iervolino, with whom she would have enjoyed a short vacation in cruise. It is not the first time that Iervolino’s name has been compared to that of the internationally renowned singer, but apparently it is not yet clear whether that between the two is just a friendship or something more.

Selena Gomez for the moment has not denied or confirmed the rumors in circulation, and moreover after her difficult – and definitive – separation from Justin Bieber (which took place in 2018), the singer has always preferred to keep the maximum confidentiality on her private life. If the gossip were confirmed for her it would be the first really important love story after the definitive one break up by Canadian musician.

Who is Andrea Iervolino

Born in 1987, Andrea Iervolino is an Italian-Canadian producer originally from Cassino, in Lazio. He started working as a producer at a very young age and is now considered one of the most famous film entrepreneurs in the world. How Selena Gomez is a lot religious, and it is possible that the two share – among other things – a very strong spirituality. During his career he has met many of the most famous faces of international show business and it is likely that thanks to his work he met for the first time the former historical girlfriend of Justin Bieber. Will the two confirm their liaison? Many of the fans hope so.