Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK surprised in new photos together

A meeting that perhaps few would have imagined. Selena Gomez Y BLACKPINK They surprised more than one by appearing together in new photographs and the entire internet made them go viral. How were these snapshots made possible? Here we tell you.

After their collaboration together in 2020 with ‘Ice cream’, many fans and followers of the singers believed that perhaps they would not see them together again for a long time. Although on that occasion the music video was recorded separately, it seems that the artists wanted to meet.

That is why this Saturday, November 26, BLACKPINK Y Selena Gomez They appeared together in a series of snapshots that the singer of ‘Lose you to love me’ herself wanted to share, who subtitled the moments as just “they were hanging out”.

The photos show a smiling Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa next to the star of the documentary ‘My mind & me’ and it quickly received millions of ‘likes’, exactly six million.

The comments from the fans did not wait, so seeing Gomez together with the successful singers of the South Korean band BLACKPINK it was, for many, a moment as iconic as the photographs of Hailey Bieber and Selena.

After having an intermittent relationship, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were a couple for 7 years full of comings and goings on the part of both. It wasn’t until 2018 that they separated for good and the ‘Sorry’ singer married model Hailey Baldwin.

