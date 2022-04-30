Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello drive their fans crazy with a fun TikTok | VIDEO

Camila Hair continues with the promotion of her album ‘Familia’, and took advantage of her free time to meet again with one of her great friends from the industry: Selena Gomez. Their meeting was recorded in an amusing TikTok where both showed the great sense of humor that characterizes them.

As is customary in Hollywood, at one point, it was speculated that the singers had a rivalry, but little by little they took it upon themselves to deny these accusations. They were seen at parties together and messages of admiration, as well as support, are dedicated when one of the two presents a new project.

They have shown that Selena Gomez + Camila Hair are the perfect formula to create a viral video in TikTok. The two stars came together to make a fun clip where they can be seen hanging out together with drinks in their hands. Although the girls did not specify the reason for the meeting, their fans were excited by the good vibes they bring.

In it TikTok shared by the official account of Selena Gomez It is heard that they are doing a sketch about some friends who refer to their complicity with each other and celebrate their singleness while laughing at their current situation. Also, the interpreter of “Rare” wears a black blouse with thick straps, and Camila Hair She looks more relaxed with her outfit.

The video went viral within minutes and quickly garnered a flurry of speculation as to whether it was referencing her single life. In addition to the speculative comments, the singers received thousands of messages letting them know that they were the duo “we didn’t know we needed” and there were also praises for the friendship they have.

The meeting of the singers took place a week after the creator of ‘Rare Beauty’ made another video on the popular social network where she revealed her favorite song from ‘Familia’. In that clip, the actress appears showing her dance moves to the rhythm of “Bam Bam”.

Also, in case it wasn’t clear who he was referring to, Selena Gomez he captioned the video with “I love my girl Camila”. Finally, the fans saw up close the great friendship they have Hair and the interpreter of “Dance Again” through her TikTok together. It only remains to wait to see them in a musical collaboration.