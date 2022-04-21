Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello have fun together at home recording videos for TikTok

Although they are all superstars, Selena Gomez Y Camila Hair They also enjoy spending a fun night with a friend like any other young woman recording videos for social networks.

That is precisely what the two singers did the other day, making it clear that there is no rivalry between them, quite the opposite: they are joined by a beautiful – and fun – friendship, in which they can just be them.

This Tuesday, while enjoying a delicious cocktail, the singers recreated an iconic scene from reality dance moms, where they are seen enjoying a perfect girls’ night out. In the video posted on Selena’s account, the interpreters imitate the original protagonists Christi Lukasiak Y Kelly Hylandmothers of the little ballerinas Chloe Lukasiak Y Brooke Hylandin a funny scene about the perception that the rest of the mothers have towards them.

“And then there were two,” Camila imitates Kelly’s voice.

“Nobody loves us. The two bitches are left,” Selena replies to Christi’s voice.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood; Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/Photo Bank/Getty Images Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello

After the scene, the young singers burst out laughing, and then publish the video with a caption promoting Camila’s new album entitled “Familia”.

This is the second time that Selena has promoted Camila’s album. Last week, the singer published a video where she is seen dancing to the rhythm of the song “Bam Bam”, by Camila with Ed Sheeran.

“I love my girl Camila,” Selena wrote alongside the post.

Camila has been promoting her new album not only on all digital platforms, but also on major television shows. Earlier this week, she was the special guest on the show The Late Late Showwhere he confessed that the only reason he auditioned for the reality show musical The X Factor in 2012, it was to try to conquer the famous singer Harry Styles.

Unfortunately, that did not happen, but her talent led her to become part of the group Fifth Harmony and eventually launch his solo career. The rest is history.