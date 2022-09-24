Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are a couple in Only Murders in the Building

From what we know so far, Cara Delevingne will play Alice, a young girl who owns an art gallery who is the same age as Mabel, and with whom she will develop a very close relationship that her friends do not like at all.

And of course, this friendship with a person his age will create a bit of friction with his friends (Charles, played by Steve Martin and Oliver, played by Martin Short).

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne’s kiss in Only Murders in the Building

The second season began with everything and something that we were waiting for happened and it was the LGBTTTIQ + kiss between the singer and the model, it has become viral on social networks.

Recently in an interview for Entertainment Weekly, Cara assured that she really enjoyed this project.

‘It didn’t feel like we were working, it was a lot of fun. We’ve known each other since we were 15, so, it was [espectacular]. We had great moments and she felt super natural, she did fantastic,’ she assured.

When and where to see Only Murders in the Building?

If you want to see how the relationship between Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez who has always been true about herself, We recommend you not to miss this new couple that promises to become one of our favorites on the small screen.

The second season of this very fun and addictive series premiered on June 28 on Hulu and in Mexico you can watch it from StarPlusand if you haven’t seen the first one yet, you have the perfect time to watch it before the new season premieres.