Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne in the first trailer for Star Plus’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’

It’s here! The new trailer for the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ was accompanied by many stars invited to the comedy thriller, including the controversial Amy Schumer.

At last! Only Murders in the Building (available at Star Plus for Latin America) has let us see the first official trailer of season two, in which several familiar faces appeared, including Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne, the latter who plays the love interest of the protagonist Selena Gomez.

The series, also starring Martin Short and Steve Martin, has received critical acclaim and became Hulu’s comedy phenomenon of 2021. Although the participation of the controversial Amy Schumer (who had much criticism after her participation in the 2022 Oscars) had already been announced, little was known about her character. It is now that we were able to witness the first glimpses of the comedian in action.

Also, we saw a bit of Cara Delevingne, who joins season two of Only Murders in the Buildinga series that is currently exclusive to Star Plus in Latin America. The season picks up right where the first one left off: after discovering the culprit of the first murder, Mabel, Charles and Olivier become suspects in a new murder, that of Bunny, the president of the Acronia departments.

Another detail that draws attention is that the figure of the podcast enters this new installment, with the favorite comedy trio about to star in an auditory content. “Do you still have that boom mic?” Gomez asks in the trailer, “You can bet your ass I still have it,” Martin Short replies..

The first season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ was a streaming success in 2021.



The evidence of the homicide continues to appear in the house of our favorite trio and it will be up to them not to get muddy in this new installment of Only Murders in the Building. The premiere date of the second season of the series in Star Plus It’s June 28. Do you already have your subscription to the streaming service?