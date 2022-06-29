Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne kiss and the scene drives Twitter crazy | Entertainment

Jean G Fowler

The actresses worked together in the second season of the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’

The first episodes of the second season of Only Murders in the Building have already premiered on Disney + and in addition to the plot that will continue to explore the strange relationship between neighbors of the Arconia building, includes a scene where Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne kiss on the mouthwhich quickly went viral on Twitter.

The famous British actress and model joins as one of the new neighbors of the series starring Selena as Mabel MoraSteve Martin as Charlie, Martin Short as OliverVanessa Aspillaga as UrsullaNathan Lane as Teddy, among others.

Cara Delevingne’s character will be that of Alicewho is the love interest of Mabel and that is added in an unexpected way to the plot that leaves us with the moment in which he kisses Selena Gomez’s character with “You Should See Me In a Crown” by Billie Eilish in the background.

About sharing a set with one of her best friends, Cara assured Entertainment Weekly Canada that she really enjoyed the process and even praised the singer.

“It didn’t feel like we were working, it was so much fun. We’ve known each other since we were 15, so, it was [espectacular]. We had great moments and she felt super natural, she did fantastic,” she assured.

Synopsis for Only Murders in the Building season 2

“Following the shocking death of Arconia’s chairman of the board, Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask his killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications arise: the trio are publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a group of New York neighbors who believe they committed murder. .