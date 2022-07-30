Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne Make Fans Feel Uncomfortable After Their Kiss on “Only Murders in the Building”

Only Murders in the Building premiered last night (June 28) the first two episodes of its second season, and fans have reacted badly to Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez’s on-screen kiss.

The second season of Hulu’s crime comedy – which stars Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as a trio who become embroiled in a murder – welcomed Delevingne as Alice, a new series regular and love interest for Gomez’s character, Mabel.

In the second episode, “Frame”, Alice invites Mabel to her art studio to destroy an art sculpture in an effort to relieve pent-up anger. Later, the couple ends up kissing.

Fans on Twitter have criticized the kiss, with some pointing out the lack of chemistry between the two.

“As I would have believed Selena Gomez’s kiss a year ago, but after seeing First Kill I refuse to continue watching this ‘beso de piquito’ trash, ”wrote one.

A second user tweeted: “Selena Gomez would rather stick her head in a microwave than kiss Cara Delevingne.”

“Selena Gomez not knowing how to kiss girls is one of the biggest disappointments this year so far,” another commented.

Fan tweets about Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne’s kiss (Twitter/Screenshots)

“Don’t be mad at me, but all I wanted was to see Selena Gomez kiss a girl; but that kiss in Only Murders in the Building made me feel uncomfortable,” wrote one. “There was no chemistry and it seemed like they weren’t really into it… I don’t know.”

Others defended Gomez, with one writing: “To all the people trashing Selena Gomez’s performance and calling her a HOMOPHOBA??? for that one kiss, well f**k everyone.”

“I don’t care that Selena Gomez can’t kiss. The main thing for me is the fact that I can say with evidence that she kisses women and that is a victory for me, I do not care, ”someone commented.

During the recent red carpet premiere of the show’s second season, Gomez spoke out against the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Gomez highlighted his June 24 Twitter post, which included a link to resources from Planned Parenthood for anyone who wants to challenge the verdict proactively.

Only Murders in the Building features new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu in the US.