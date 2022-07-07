Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne. This was their passionate kiss

Digital Millennium

The second season of the series Only Murders in the Buildingwho star Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomezcame with a scene that immediately caused a stir on social networks: a passionate kiss between Gomez and Cara Delevingne.

It stands out that in the television production, available in Star+, the model plays Alice, a successful gallery owner, while the singer plays Mabel Mora.

The kiss occurred during the second episode of season 2, lor that it was highly commented not only by the followers of the series, but also by the users of social networks.

“It was fun. Who in the world would not like to kiss Selena?” Cara said in an interview with AND! News about this kiss

“It was hysterical. It’s one of those things when you know someone so well. It’s comfort and you have fun with it,” added the model.

TikTok user @soyeeeeee also shared the kiss scene on her profile and some comments included:

“I was speechless when I saw it.”“She lacked passion and chemistry”, “All these years Cara has waited for a kiss from Selena”, “Shout with emotion”, “I was speechless”, “Cara wanted to eat it and Sel didn’t like it” and “It seems that Cara has been wanting to kiss Selena for a long time.”.

hc