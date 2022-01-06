Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: united by the same (thorny) tattoo

When it comes to Selena Gomez, there is always a halo of mystery that revolves around the pop star’s private life. After the question of a probable relationship with the actor Chris Evans – there are those who support a possible wedding on February 14th, right on Valentine’s Day -, here the fans focus on the new tattoo that the singer has had to draw on her back. After the endless hypotheses and speculations about his new tattoo, the eighteenth to be exact – there were those who bet it was mini mini – here is the New York tattoo shop Bang Bang Tattoo, shares the photo of the tattoo in question. Other than mini mini: Selena Gomez has opted for a big rose in a watercolor style, with shades dripping down the spine, and placed just below the Roman numerals LXXVI (76). To draw it was the artist Keith Scott McCurdy, who among his clients also boasts Rihanna and Katy Perry.

The meaning? We may never find out, but for knowledgeable fans it could be a reference to Gomez’s next album (or a new relationship “in bloom”). But the “new Selena Gomez tattoo” question doesn’t end there. The same tattoo studio posted a video showing the model Cara Delevingne with the same rose, however, drawn on the rib cage. The caption talks about “matching” tattoos, which could mean that Gomez and Delevingne have decided to give in to a friendship tattoo.

