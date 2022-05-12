Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne will be girlfriends a series

Famous young people born in the 2000s: generation Z to power

The 50 tallest celebrities will make you feel very small

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne They have been friends in real life for many years (I’m sure you know the benefits of having friends, ‘omeno’) and currently, they are lucky enough to be involved in a project –orchestrated by Selena– which is a series titled ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (‘Only murders in the building’), and that in Spain you can see on Disney +. Well, the second season is about to be sweet, that is, it will be released shortly, and it has just been revealed that in this one, the artists will be a couple.

According to producer John Hoffman, he told the US edition of Vanity Fair, “It was incredible that the two met and felt comfortable. It’s a bit ‘sparkly’ in every way, it will make you feel like someone is opening up someone else’s world. somebody”.

And it is that when the two characters meet (in the first season), “Alice (Cara) brings Mabel (Selena) in contact with a side of herself that she has been rejecting from the beginning,” says Hoffman. *Brief reminder that Cara Delevingne is currently among the 50 most influential LGBT+ celebrities in the world.

Well, the sauce is coming.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In case you haven’t gotten hooked yet, we’ll tell you that ‘Only Murders in the Building’ tells the story of three crime lovers (played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short) who are neighbors trying to solve a murder that has occurred in their building. And the point is that the second season is being highly anticipated by fans (so, you can still join the wait if you’re into horror series and, above all, mystery).

This is how they announced that it premieres next month: “We come here just to remind you that season 2 premieres NEXT MONTH! Hit the notification icon 🔔.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is a lifestyle and pop culture journalist, but the truth is that she would live on the same street as the Kardashians and would be Jennifer Aniston’s ‘BFF’ if her mother had let her be an actress.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io