Selena Gomez and chef Ángelo Sosa teach you how to prepare a delicious guacamole

Selena Gomez is one of the singers most influential and beloved today, much has stood out, not only for the great successes she has had in music, but also for establishing herself as one of the most important businesswomen thanks to her various projects such as her makeup line and as executive producer of successful series like “13 Reasons Why”which was consolidated as one of the most viewed on the platform Netflix.

And if we talk about platforms, another of the streaming who has decided to collaborate with Selena has been hbo max with the program that Selena + Chef, in which he has had an endless number of important culinary guests, precisely one of them has been the recognized chef Angelo Sosa, with whom he ventured to investigate his Latin roots and prepare a delicious guacamole.

guacamole

Ingredients

23 avocados

1 red onion (finely sliced)

1/4 cup serrano peppers (finely chopped)

1/2 cup tomato (finely chopped)

juice of 1 lemon

1/4 bunch of coriander

1/2 tsp salt

Preparation

We will mash the avocado to form a smooth consistency. In a bowl we will mix the onion, the chilies, the tomato and the cilantro. Add the avocado and stir. As an option, the chef recommends adding yuzu juice for a fantastic touch, but you can skip this step. We check taste and add salt. And ready, accompany as you like.

Chef Ángelo Sosa taught Selena Gomez how to prepare a delicious guacamole.

Photo: HBO Max

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are already friends?

This weekend once again Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber They took everything on social networks after some photographs went viral in which he can be seen hugging the wife of bieber and sharing a moment during the event Annual Academy Museum Gala in The Angels. Situation that for many has been an unusual lake, but also something that they have applauded as a symbol of maturity and love.

Let us also remember that the interpreter of “Lose You To Love Me” She has always been characterized as a woman who prefers to impart love and show her followers that this is the best way to treat people, without the need for hate, it would make all the sense in the world that we now see her hugging a woman with the that a great rivalry was created. It seems that everything is in the past and now there is only love.