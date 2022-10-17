Entertainment

Selena Gomez and chef Ángelo Sosa teach you how to prepare a delicious guacamole

Selena Gomez is one of the singers most influential and beloved today, much has stood out, not only for the great successes she has had in music, but also for establishing herself as one of the most important businesswomen thanks to her various projects such as her makeup line and as executive producer of successful series like “13 Reasons Why”which was consolidated as one of the most viewed on the platform Netflix.

And if we talk about platforms, another of the streaming who has decided to collaborate with Selena has been hbo max with the program that Selena + Chef, in which he has had an endless number of important culinary guests, precisely one of them has been the recognized chef Angelo Sosa, with whom he ventured to investigate his Latin roots and prepare a delicious guacamole.

