Selena Gomez and Chef Nick DiGiovanni show you how to prepare a delicious cheesy pesto pasta

Selena Gomez is, once again, on everyone’s lips and not precisely because of his new music, but because of an ex-love that we’ve all talked about. Although the singer has gone through some complicated years, between her breakup and her illness, she showed that everything can be overcome and, despite being on everyone’s lips for the same thing, she has never wanted to talk about it, well not literally, since he preferred to sing it and has given us one of the most beautiful musical pieces of all, that’s “Lose you to Love Me”.

the too actressHe commented in several interviews that that song had helped him close a rather complicated cycle, leaving behind that love break, which as many know, It was dedicated to the singer Justin Bieber. This arises after the Canadian married Hailey Bieber. Although this was complicated for Selena, she preferred to remain silent and ask her fans to avoid comments or rude signs with the wife of the interpreter of “Ghost“, being somewhat in vain.

Related news

After some time of this, marriage consolidated and a image of Selena Gomez much happier, without complications, now everything has taken a turn, because Hailey has broken the silence. In an interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast, The also model has revived all this controversy and we have only seen a preview of what will be the complete program. In it, the wife of bieber He confesses that they do not really know what happened and that they only speak because they have the version of one of the parts of the story.

As expected, this has again unleashed endless comments on the internet, among which are Team Selena Y Team justin, eye that nobody is saying that it is not Haileybut it’s more of a story of the two, mainly because, just as it says Alexandra Cooperr was one of the couples that the fandom loved the most. In all this commotion and between the fact that we will have to wait about 24 hours for it to come out, today we want to say that we are Team Selena, Oh yeah?.

Related news

Well, what we do want is to leave you with a pasta recipe that the Gomez in your program HBO Max +Chef, from the hand of Chef Nick DiGiovanni and that, surely, it will be perfect for tomorrow to wait for the gossip with a good bite. It is important to point out that they use a huge cheese as a plate, but you can do it in a traditional plate and add an extra cheese so that you have a result very much in the style of what it has Selena.

pesto paste

Ingredients

2 cups of flour

3 eggs

Basil leaves

Garlic cloves

Olive oil

Pinions

peaches

Balsamic oil

burata cheese

Preparation