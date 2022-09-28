Entertainment

Selena Gomez and Chef Nick DiGiovanni show you how to prepare a delicious cheesy pesto pasta

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 37 3 minutes read

Selena Gomez is, once again, on everyone’s lips and not precisely because of his new music, but because of an ex-love that we’ve all talked about. Although the singer has gone through some complicated years, between her breakup and her illness, she showed that everything can be overcome and, despite being on everyone’s lips for the same thing, she has never wanted to talk about it, well not literally, since he preferred to sing it and has given us one of the most beautiful musical pieces of all, that’s “Lose you to Love Me”.

the too actressHe commented in several interviews that that song had helped him close a rather complicated cycle, leaving behind that love break, which as many know, It was dedicated to the singer Justin Bieber. This arises after the Canadian married Hailey Bieber. Although this was complicated for Selena, she preferred to remain silent and ask her fans to avoid comments or rude signs with the wife of the interpreter of “Ghost“, being somewhat in vain.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 37 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Star Trek 4 announces the worst possible news

6 mins ago

Brazil’s Incredible Offensive Armada

7 mins ago

The two Japanese-inspired bows that Chanel Terrero presents as the coolest hairstyle for autumn-winter

17 mins ago

Justin Closed Selena Gomez’s ‘Chapter’ Before Wedding

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button