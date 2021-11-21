News

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans pop up new clues about their flirting

Fans of the couple Selena GomezChris Evans they do not give up yet, but they look for proof of this relationship in every way and at the slightest signal they raise their antennas by releasing the new evidence that would confirm everything. This alleged flirtation has been rumored since October and after the exchange on social media, fake sightings in the same places a few weeks ago, a new clue emerged from the actor’s Instagram Stories, which would have rekindled the suspicions in the most hopeful fans. In the short clip titled “Activities on a Rainy Day”, the star plays the piano and some of them noticed the reflection of a brunette woman in the lower left corner of the video. This clue has led some to believe that Selena Gomez is precisely the woman in that reflection.

To date, a new test has emerged that has awakened the spirits again. In a TikTok the pop star Taylor Swift, a great friend of Selena, posted a backstage video where you can see Gomez wearing a white sweater knit that looks very similar to the one sported by Chris Evans in Knives Out. The singer was supporting best friend Taylor Swift at Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The garment worn was a white Zara sweater that some fans believe was inspired by alleged boyfriend Chris Evans. Immediately a TikToker posted a video emphasizing the similar style, stating “This is no coincidence”. The handsome actor in the crime film actually wears a similar sweater slightly battered braid in his portrayal of the wicked Ransom, a sweater he liked so much that he even bought it, in a similar style, to his dog Dodger, shortly after the film premiere.

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans: Is the Answer in the Stars?

Plus the pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas recently told the Post that, “after looking at their natal charts,” the alleged relationship between Evans and Gomez “may actually be the connection they both need,” though he didn’t specify what the stars have in store for the pair. For now there are only these somewhat nebulous clues, who knows if eventually the truth will come out or if it turns out that it was all smoke? We will find out only by living.

