Selena Gomez and Dj Snake together in the new song “Selfish Love”

After the one with Rauw Alejandro in “Baila Conmigo”, Selena Gomez scored one new collaboration muy caliente.

This is an unreleased single “Selfish Love”, made together with Dj Snake and available from Thursday 4th March.

It is not the first time that Selena and Dj Snake have worked together. In 2018 they made the hit “Taki Taki”, which also saw the participation of Cardi B and Ozuna.

March will be a month full of news for Sel: on the 12th her first EP in Spanish will be released entitled “Revelación”.

The first two samples of the project were the songs “Baila Conmigo “and” De Una Vez “, accompanied by two video clips that you can see below.

