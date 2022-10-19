Entertainment

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin end their alleged feud

The singer and the model were captured at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

For many years Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin have been pitted against each other by their fans and the media due to their relationship with Justin Bieber. The singer and actress dated the Canadian from 2010 to 2018, while the model began to be his formal girlfriend in mid-2018, a few weeks after Bieber definitively broke up with Gomez, which generated a lot of controversy and the titles of “removes men” or “breaks homes” that Baldwin won ever since.

Despite the fact that Alec Baldwin’s niece has said on several occasions that she has never stood in the way of a relationship, as she mentioned in her last interview for the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, the fans of the pop star do not stop making hateful comments on their social networks.

“A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from, ‘Oh, you stole Justin,'” he said in the interview. “When he and I started dating or something, he was never in a relationship, never at any point. It’s not in my character to get into someone else’s relationship. He just he would never do that,” I continue.

It has even been Selena Gomez herself who has asked her followers to stop throwing her hate to anyone on the internet. “It’s not fair, because you should never talk to anyone the way I’ve seen,” he said in a TikTok video.

Given this, the two decided to end a supposed enmity that has been manufactured more by the followers of both stars and by the media.

Photographer Tyrell Hampton captured a snapshot, which he later posted on his Instagram account, of a photo of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s wife smiling, close and embracing at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. At the bottom of the photo Hampton put: “unexpected twist”.

The photo went viral on social networks and received thousands of reactions.

