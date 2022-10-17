Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber end years of rumors about their feud

For years Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been haunted by rumors of enmity, the Justin Bieber cause, however, their recent appearance in public has silenced the gossip.

Selena Gómez and Hailey Bieber, former and current wife of the musician, respectively, have coincided at the gala of the Academy Museum, in Los Angeles, the weekend, on Saturday, October 15, to be precise.

The famous posed together for a series of Photographsthey look smiling and even share a warm embracea moment that was captured by photographer Tyrell Hampton.

The images have quickly spread on social networks and have grounded the speculations of confrontation among celebrities, something that Bieber’s wife clarified very recently.

The meeting of Gómez and the wife of his ex takes place two weeks after her participation in the podcast “Call her daddy”by Alexandra Cooper, where he clarified that he never had a relationship while Bieber was with the actress and singer.

Baldwin then commented that it was very uncomfortable for her to talk about the subject, since she did not want to speak on behalf of her husband or Gómez, so she only limited herself to talking about her relationship with him. musician.

New photos of Selena Gomez with Hailey Bieber. pic.twitter.com/Qso1fkCQvh— Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) October 16, 2022

In addition, she added that she respects Gómez a lot and even assured that she has talked with her despite the fact that she had a past with her husband, thus reaffirming her statement that there is no drama between them.

Everyone knows what happened, they’re okay, and they can walk away from it with clarity and respect. “None of us owe anyone anything except respect. I respect her a lot,” he stated on the podcast.

reactions

The comments related to the appearance in public of the celebrities They have not been long in coming, many did not imagine that a meeting of this type could happen and less in the way it happened.

The fans of the famous only had words of admiration Y happiness to see them together, while for others, the meeting was cause for memes.

So I saw the photo of Selena and Hailey pic.twitter.com/vtS45SUEmA– Lucky Rhaenyra my Woman (@skinLuckyy) October 16, 2022