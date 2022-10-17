Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber made the photo of the century (or, at least, of the weekend)

This Saturday, October 15, there was the annual gala of the‘Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. We would have taken the time to explain to you in detail what it is about if there was not a news much more urgent.

As in all galas, on arrival, there is an audience of stars, a light meal during the evening, and a few small rumors and stolen snapshots that cast doubt on the more or less cordial or more or less love between so and so!

But there, it was much more than that! We’re not going to make the suspense last too long – especially because the whole plot is in the title –: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have silenced the gossip. They posed for their first public photo together and the world (of the Internet and gossips) went up in flames.

And so that you understand that this photo is not a simple cliché and that we can – and must – consider it as the Hollywood version of the Treaty of Paris, we tell you the story, the beefthe urban legend of the love triangle of the last two decades.

In 2018, Hailey Baldwin – model in her spare time and best friend of Kendall Jenner every day – marries the idol of “Beliève believe in our dreams”, Justin Bieber. And it could almost have gone unnoticed if the singer’s fans weren’t so angry with the bride. For them, it is categorical! Hailey newly Bieber is a homewrecker and she stole Selena’s boyfriend. In our humble opinion, you can steal a chicken, an egg and even an ox, but you cannot steal a man. The latter leaves of his own free will, his hair (or baldness) in the wind. But that is another topic!

In any case, Hailey has been cyberstalked since her romance with the singer of “Baby baby baby wow” has been made public. For some, Justin belongs to Selena. For others, the marriage of discord happened much too quickly since, a few months before, the singer was still maintaining his on-off relationship with the star of Wizards of Waverly Place. So the million dollar question has always been: Did Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber date Justin Bieber at the same time?

Hailey was fed up with all these rumors, and a few weeks ago she spoke on the podcast call her daddy. When she started dating little Bieber, he was completely single. In addition, it is not at all in his character to interfere in the relationship of others. OK, we hear.

And to drive the point home in the heads of the deaf, a few days later, Selena Gomez made a live to denounce all the hatred “cruel, disgusting and unjustified” that Hailey was receiving. But, let’s face it, that didn’t calm fans and ardent defenders of the Justin/Selena couple.

And this weekend, without warning, the two “enemies” hugged and posed together for young photographer Tyrell Hampton. Who we think has already made the picture of his career.