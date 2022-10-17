Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber photographed very complicit, Internet users do not believe their eyes (photo)

This October 15 was held the annual gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, United States. Many stars were present for the event, from George Clooney to Emma Stone via Julia Roberts.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were also invited. Both have one thing in common: their relationship with Justin Bieber. The first was in a relationship with the interpreter of “Baby” from November 2010 to March 2018, with breaks and a seemingly painful separation. The second is Justin Bieber’s current girlfriend, to whom he got engaged in 2018.