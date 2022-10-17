Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together, and Justin Bieber becomes a trend for memes

Los Angeles.- The singer Selena Gomez and the model haley bieber Rumors about an alleged rivalry were shattered due to their relationship with Justin Bieber, Well, they made it clear how well they get along.

This Saturday was held in the city of Los Angeles the exclusive gala of the Academy Museumwhere great Hollywood celebrities such as George Clooney and his wife Amal, Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong’o, Jessica Chastain, Regina Hall, Julia Roberts, Olivia Wilde, Lily Collins, among many other celebrities, met.

However, the ones that caught the attention were Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, ex-girlfriend and wife -respectively- of the singer Justin Bieber, because they had a great time together and even posed embracing, which ruined any kind of enmity or rivalry between the two.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber made it clear that there is no rivalry between them. Photo: Twitter

The photos began to circulate on social networks and quickly went viral, and as expected, Internet users began to publish funny memes and comments about the meeting of the ex and Bieber’s wife, due to the alleged reaction that the interpreter of ” Baby” and “Never say never”.

The actress and singer had a media relationship with Bieber between 2010 and 2018, although during that time they had several breakups, but it ended definitively in 2018, because in that same year Justin began his courtship with Hailey Baldwin, which later became a marriage.

