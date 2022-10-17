Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together at a gala, internet users are in shock

On Saturday October 15, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were both present at the gala of theAcademy Museum in Los Angeles. The opportunity for the two young women to break down barriers and pose together, very accomplices.

Incredible but true. On Saturday October 15, 2022, the annual gala of theAcademy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, USA. The event collected more than 10 million dollars in donations and honored many international stars: Miky Lee, Steve McQueen or even Tilda Swinton for their work in the cinema, but also Julia Roberts who received the Icon Award in recognition of his long career. On the red carpet, spectators were able to find actress Emma Stone, George Clooney, Hailey Bieber, or singer Selena Gomez.

These last two have a very big point in common: they both dated Justin Bieber. Indeed, Selena Gomez was his companion for many years, before getting married to Hailey Bieber in 2018. Moreover, fans of the Canadian artist had a lot of trouble getting used to the idea that he separates from Selena Gomez. But we’ll have to get used to it… because the two women seem to like each other.

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez very complicit

If the Academy Museum gala welcomed many guests, it was obvious that the two young women were going to meet. But that was without counting on their unexpected relationship. Indeed, to everyone’s surprise, Hailey and Selena appeared more complicit than ever and even took the time to take a photo together. A publication which of course shocked more than one and which should, in the future, silence the rumors about them. Moreover, Internet users were quick to comment on this shot, already broadcast on social networks internationally.

You can read in the comments: “He just photographed history… This photo will be the most emblematic of the year”, “Internet is going to break!”, “Is it real ?” or “Justin Bieber’s New Wallpaper”. From now on, it seems that everything is going well for the two women. Next step, a photograph of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in friendship? Stay tuned, up close.