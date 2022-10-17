Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber put an end to rumors of a rivalry over Justin Bieber by posing together

Hailey and Selena are doing their part to stamp out breakup rumors.

While the stars have long been rumored to have fallen out over their shared romantic interest in singer Justin Bieber, with whom Gomez had a long-term on-and-off relationship for years before splitting for good in 2018, the year he married the model then known as Hailey Baldwin: All smiles at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Film on Saturday night.

In a photo shared by photographer Tyrell Hampton, Bieber, 25, and Gomez, 30, embrace as they pose for the camera.

“Plotwist”Hamton captioned the stunning photo, which quickly fueled conversations on social media about the girls’ relationship status.

“Nature is healing”fashion editor Chrissy Rutherford joked, while the star from 13 Reasons WhyTommy Dorfman commented: “I love seeing the reverse of global warming and how everyone’s skin is lightened by this photo.”

Talking to Alex Cooper on the podcast call her daddy Last month, the Rhode founder insisted that Justin and the actress from Only Murders in the Building “were not in a relationship” when he reconnected with Hailey.

“As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone, get engaged and marry him, and [estar] thinking in the back of my mind: I wonder if that [puerta] it really was closed. … I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was completely closed.” he told Cooper.

Gomez, meanwhile, will open up to fans when her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, debuts on Apple TV+ on November 4, though it’s unclear if the film will address her high-profile relationships with Bieber and The Weeknd, the latter of whom she dated for part of 2017.