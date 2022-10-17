Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber strike a pose and break the Internet!

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ annual gala in Los Angeles.

Surprise ! Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were very complicit during the annual gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures organized in Los Angeles. A photo that makes the buzz. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Hailey Bieber at the origin of the break-up of the Jelena couple?

You are always so many to follow the news which concerns the Bieber couple. And for good reason ! Some fans do not accept the marriage of the Canadian singer.

For them, the latter is always in love by Selena Gomez. Worse… The pretty blonde would even be behind her husband’s breakup with her ex.

Charges that Kendall Jenner’s BFF denies as a whole. Guest of the Podcast “Call Her Daddy”, the young woman recently spoke.

“When he and I started dating, or anything like that, he was never in a relationship. Not once,” she said.

Ready to do anything to silence the gossips, the rival of Selena Gomez also added: “It’s not in my personality to screw up someone’s relationship. I would never do that, I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and… I’ll say it clearly, I’ve never been with him when he was in a relationship with someone else. Period “.

“I would never date someone who is already in a relationship, let alone get engaged or married to that person and then wonder all the time if they have closed the chapter.”

Words that therefore had the merit of being clear. And to prove that everything is for the best in her relationship, the young woman has also made the decision to go even further. This time, with the complicity of Selena Gomez. MCE TV tells you more!

Selena Gomez friends with her ex’s wife?

This Sunday, October 16, 2022, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber appeared together during the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures annual gala held in Los Angeles.

You do not dream ! Justin Bieber’s ex and wife were alive and well side by side to pose during the evening. An image that did not fail to make people talk.

In shock, Internet users were then numerous to react. ” He just photographed history… This photo will be the most emblematic of the year”, “The Internet is going to break! “, ” Is it real ? » But also : “Justin Bieber’s new wallpaper”, could we read in the comments of a publication posted by @tyrellhampton.

In any case, one thing is certain, it is that Selena Gomez has turned the page. For his part, Hailey Bieber does not feel any jealousy towards the former companion of her husband.

However, the pretty blonde has something. Indeed, during the Met Gala, some fans had shouted Selena’s name when the Bieber couple arrived on the red carpet.

Shortly after, the singer’s wife was then seen with a pair of sunglasses on her eyes. A sad moment…