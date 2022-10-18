Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber: Their body language reveals the TRUTH of whether they get along or not

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez gave us one of the most epic moments of October and that is that the famous were captured at a gala together, hugging and showing affection, so we investigated a little more about it To find out if they really get along or just It was part of the moment.

The illusion that this image caused was brutal and we cannot deny that many of us had a position regarding this love story that involved Justin Bieber, the most important thing is that the image has reminded us of the importance of transforming ourselves through sisterhood . We love!

Are Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber friends?

Although we can’t deny the joy that celebs have put the past behind them, there are some signs that make us think of a possible crossroads. And it is that on the one hand the tension before the moment by Hailey is perceived, while Selena looks much more natural.

Some of their positions, some of their posture, some aspects of their face, which have led us to the conclusion that the conflict has overwhelmed both women, who have decided to communicate a powerful message of female empowerment that reminds us that: “We are not competition.”

We love that both have gone through their deconstruction process to show us an interesting perspective that we had not imagined before.