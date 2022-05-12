Selena Gomez and her beauty routine: this video that makes you jump for very strange reasons

Selena Gomez posted a video on her Tiktok account this Wednesday, May 11. This quickly created a lively controversy and the young woman had to apologize.

Selena Gomez is an artist who needs no introduction. Her career began when she was very young and she is highly regarded, especially for her frankness. The singer and actress launched, several months ago, a cosmetic brand called Rare Beauty. With this one, she wanted to give her fans the opportunity to wear makeup as they wished, but above all, to feel good about themselves. Addicted to the social network Tiktok for a few weeks, she wanted share a beauty routine this Wednesday, May 11. The video, however, caused controversy since it was accused of copying Hailey Bieber, who did the same thing a short time ago. Under it, Internet users were not kind to her and, in the face of unpleasant remarks, Selena Gomez took the lead. “This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys, I have no idea what I did, but I’m so sorry. There was no bad intention on my part“, she wrote before deactivating the comments.

For several years, the slightest deeds and gestures of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been scrutinized. Most of the time, it’s Justin Bieber’s wife who is singled out, accused of copying the singer. Whether it’s the clothes, the hairstyles or even the words she can hold, Internet users do not miss any detail. A situation that greatly disturbed Hailey Bieber who had spoken on social networks, asking to be left alone. For her part, Selena Gomez does not seem to want to pay attention to negative comments and she even revealed that she does not have access to any social network on her own phone. This war between the fans of the two young women began a few years ago, when Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber in September 2018 after having ended his relationship with Selena Gomez only a few months earlier. An initiative that did not please Internet users and they do not hesitate to let it be known by creating stories and analyzing the lives of each one.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber: why are they constantly compared?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship has been talked about a lot over the years. The two met in 2010 and, after having assured several times that they were simply friends, it was on the red carpet that they revealed that they were a couple. They had known many ups and downs for many years before breaking definitively in March 2018. Two months later, Justin Bieber formalized his relationship with Hailey Bieber before marry him in September of the same year. A couple that caused a lot of reaction and the young woman is very often compared to the singer, especially since she is accused of being at the origin of their break-up. During the Met Gala in 2021, people had no hesitation in screaming Selena Gomez’s name as she walks the red carpet, which had made her cry. If the two women each live their lives on their own, without worrying about the other, the fans have a lot of trouble digesting the separation of the flagship couple, nicknamed “Jelena“.

