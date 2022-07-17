Selena Gómez and her courtships that have marked her career

Selena Gomez She has been characterized by being a successful singer, actress and businesswoman, who has been involved in several romances, many of which did not result in a happy ending, as was her most notorious relationship with Justin Bieberthat is why we present you the list of ex-boyfriends that Selena has had, of which she has influenced to be the successful woman she is today.

During his career Selena Gomez has served to be one of the best, monopolizing the cameras and reflectors of Hollywood, because many of her followers are in love with her great voice and the feeling she expresses in each of her songs, making her one of the public’s favorites, however, today at 30 years old, she has suffered from numerous breakups, from which has taken the courage to raise her talent, not letting herself be consumed by sadness, since she has been involved in several romances, many of which did not result in a happy ending.

Nevertheless, Selena He has not closed himself off from the possibility of finding his true love, because in fact, recently in March, during the concert he gave Dua Lipa in the New York’s Madison Square Garden, the interpreter of “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know”was captured in the company of two friends and the businessman Zen Matoshiwith which his followers began to unleash a wave of rumors where they were related to both.

Unfortunately for the followers this remained a simple rumor, because both Selena Gomez What Zen Matoshi they did not share anything through their social networks, nor did they talk about it, but on the other hand, their friend Danielle Pierson shared a photo of the three of them, backstage through his official Instagram account. Instagram.

As was the case with the player from the NBA, Jimmy Butlerwith whom it was also speculated that he had a romantic relationship since the end of 2020, which was never confirmed.

Next we make you the count of the men who have conquered the heart of Selena.

Justin Bieber

The dream couple was baptized by their thousands of followers, who assured that they would be together forever, being Justin the love of his life, giving them the nickname by fans and media as ‘Jelena’, The couple began their relationship in 2011, after the Canadian singer’s manager introduced him to the Disney girl, immediately arising a feeling of love at first sight, since then they began dating and formalized their relationship, which was very successful, Well, they were constantly persecuted by the paparazzi to record every moment of the couple, capturing every moment together, from their love encounters, to their vacations, however, in 2014, Selena was in charge of confirming her sentimental breakup due to rumors of infidelity. This breakup was the one that left us the most musical gems.

The Weeknd

Gomez and the Canadian singer began their courtship in 2017, after publicly confirming their relationship, after being caught attending various music and fashion events as a couple, however, they did not last long, as several rumors arose which claimed that Selena he only used it to be able to deal with his ex Justin Bieberanother of the many reasons was that it was said that both had a strong character, so they could never understand each other very well, even so it was one of the couples most followed by the media.

Zedd

During 2015 the DJ of Russian-German origin had a relationship with the also actress for a couple of months, from which the song “I Want You Know”, both met thanks to the recording of a video clip, shortly after, they confirmed their romance in the edition of the Golden Globes, however, the relationship did not go beyond a couple of months, since Zedd could not with the pressure of the cameras that revolved around their romance:

“Journalists were calling my parents, people were hacking my friends’ phones, I was angry, even though I knew what I was getting myself into. She is one of the most talked about people in the world by the media, but she had no idea how much it would change my life, ”she said in an interview for a media outlet.

charlie puth

One of the singer’s relationships that emerged as a rumor, because when she was caught dating the singer, immediately all the media as followers began to speculate about a possible romance, which was confirmed by both, starting their courtship in 2016 , well Charlie It was he who was in charge of breaking the silence and ensuring that between them there was more than a beautiful friendship, arising from this relationship the collaboration “We Won’t Talk Anymore”sadly their relationship was brief and this he said Puth to the magazine Billboard: