Selena Gomez and her little sister star in a very special moment at an Olivia Rodrigo concert | Big Bang

Selena Gomez He is in a wonderful moment of his life, or that is what we can see on his social networks. She is working on new music, has released one more collection from her beauty brand and Only murders in the building, a series of which she is the producer and protagonist, is renewed for one more season. However, the professional is not the only area in which we have enjoyed the happy artist, since her family is another fundamental pillar.

This has been demonstrated in his TikTok account when uploading a video with her sister Grace. Both have enjoyed one of Olivia Rodrigo’s concertsof the tour Sour, and have starred in a most adorable moment. They were singing the theme drivers license and they have done so looking into each other’s eyes in a beautiful way. At the end of the verse of the song, The little girl has not hesitated to hug Selena Gomez.

The complicity between the sisters is more than evident and the artist has absolute devotion to Grace. She is the youngest of the family, so Selena Gomez has always been clear that must be an example to follow for her. It is not the first time that we see this beautiful union because the singer has uploaded videos of her dancing or doing some imitation to TikTok several times. They are such for which!

Selena Gomez does not hesitate to enjoy her closest friends to the fullest. After turning 30, the artist is at a great moment in her life where she is resuming that facet of a singer that she missed so much. She has returned to the recording studio and sooner rather than later we will be able to listen to new music. Besides, she already has confirmed a new collaboration with the Nigerian REMA. A “coming soon” appeared in said announcement through a story on Instagram.

He is also happy about the renewal of yesonly murders in the building. The Disney + comedy will have a third season, after the success of the first two. A series in which Selena Gomez is a producer, but also one of its protagonists. With more than positive reviews, the fiction has achieved, nothing more and nothing less, eight nominations for the EMMY Awards.