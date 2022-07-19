Selena Gomez and her powerful teachings of self-love

Selena Gomez was one of the celebrities who attended the SAG Awards 2022 that she wasted glamor in her appearance on the silver carpet and that is that she not only wore an Oscar de la Renta dress that she combined with a diamond necklace valued at nothing more and nothing less than a million dollars.

Selena Gomez is characterized by being a strong and powerful womanThat’s why in every embarrassing situation that comes her way, she emerges victorious. During her time at the SAG Awards 2022, the singer suffered a spectacular accident, in which she lost her balance when walking with her high-top sneakers, something that was caught on video.

Faced with this situation, he showed us that no matter how many times you fall, the important thing is to get up safely and not forget who you are. So in we list the times that Selena Gomez has shared with us the most important lessons of falling and knowing how to get up despite the adversities.

Getty

Selena Gomez and her self-love lessons

Goodbye heels!

After the fall suffered by the actress and singer, she decided it was time to take off her heeled shoes she was wearing and so she went on stage to present the award for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ alongside Martin Short, without slippers. No one went unnoticed at that moment, so they applauded through social networks that he said goodbye to heels.

“Is Selena barefoot? I love it! Fuck heels!” one tweet read.

Gomez was barefoot the entire evening, so another of her colleagues was inspired by her and decided to opt for comfort and went Nicole Kidman.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Love your curves!

The singer has shown that we should not care about the opinion of others about our body, so although it was one of her falls in self-esteem, little by little she began to show herself naturally on social networks and let the pressures on your body They were not an impediment to loving her curves.