Selena Gomez and her stunning red dress at Critics Choice Awards 2022

Selena Gomez continues to be successful. This time she does it from the Red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2022wearing an impressive Red dressat the 27th edition of the awards awarded to the best of movies and series from the actuality. A platform on which actress has earned a well-deserved place with its nomination for Best actress in the comedy series, Only Murders in the Building.

The interpreter of Mexican roots, Selena Gomezdebuts at the ceremony where, over the years, great personalities of the television and film showing gorgeous designs created by the creative directors of the most prestigious fashion houses. In addition to the sumptuous jewelry with which the celebrities have walked the Red carpet of the awards given by critics of the film industry.

Selena Gomez wears a red dress at the Critics Choice Awards 2022

Selena Gomez at the Critics Choice Awards in a red dress. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After being one of the most elegant stars in a black velvet design at the 2022 SAG Awards, the Dance With Me singerarrives as one of the best dressed celebrities Critics Choice Awards, wearing a Red dress reflecting the power and character he possesses.

The design of the creative director of Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière, that businesswoman at Rare Beauty wears at this gala, illustrates a dress with a silhouette fitted at the waist and flowing hem, falling from the shoulders to the floor and with a crossover neckline at the front, which is held in the center at the collarbone with a piece of silver color jewelrythe same color with which you have combined your bracelet sandals.