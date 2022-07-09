Entertainment

Selena Gomez and her styling at Fashion Week in Paris

Paris Fashion Week is still in full swing, and Selena Gomez She’s arrived in a black and white checkered top and skirt combo paired with sparkly white court shoes, a heart-shaped Alaia bag, and her hair pulled back to here. The first thing I thought when I saw this look was Cher Horowitz from cluelessand I maintain it, but there is also a very marked sixties air that seems to be part of a trend.

These are the first photos that reach us of the actress of Only Murders In The Building at Paris Fashion Week. Recently, she has been photographed at the premiere of the second season of Only Murders, at the launch of her Rare Beauty Sephora and, of course, at the nuptials of the one and only Britney Jean Spears.

Selena Gomez she’s the latest celebrity to take this literal approach to ’60s mod style. Earlier this year, Anne Hathaway attended the Cannes Film Festival with a bobbed bob and the minidress that launched a thousand gags. Jennifer Lopez unveiled her own take on mid-century supermodel style, wearing a babydoll dress and matching vintage floral print jacket, with platform heels and a high mid-length bob.

This look combines several hallmarks of the 60s, such as the matching set, the mini skirt, the playful touch of the bag and, of course, the iconic hair bun. Although I’ve seen more updos on celebrities today, I don’t know if I’ll be buying Bumpits again anytime soon. This feels less like a throwback to ’80s styles than an embrace of camp, which I approve of. But then again, I’ve been wrong about these things before.

