Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez will present the Vax Live Concert in favor of the worldwide vaccination campaign

The concert, broadcast by major global television stations and YouTube, will also host Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, the Foo Fighters, HER and J Balvin.

On May 8, the world of music will take to the field for another great battle, the one in favor of vaccinations to stop the pandemic that is affecting the whole world.

The concert

Selena Gomez will present Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, the concert to bring the world together, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, the Foo Fighters, J Balvin and HER The concert, which will air on May 8 on the US networks ABC, CBS and Fox, as well as on radio stations iHeartMedia and YouTube, will also feature Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and HER

These are the words of Tom Hart

Low-income countries not only need this welcome fundraising effort; they need access to Covid-19 vaccine doses. The United States has secured over 550 million excess doses that could be used to help end the global pandemic faster “

Television and streaming

The event will be broadcast on some of the world’s largest television networks and streamed from YouTube and iHeart Media and will serve to support the global vaccination campaign for health workers, 27 million people, who are at the forefront of the campaign. vaccination and treatment in the poorest countries, as well as launching the international appeal to guarantee access to vaccines, tests and treatments for Covid-19 for all developing countries, aimed at pushing governments to engage in vaccine distribution for everyone, everywhere.