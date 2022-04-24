Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone recreate dance from “Wizards of Waverly Place”

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone they shared a screen in the series Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place”giving life to Alex Russo and Harper Finklerespectively.

the series that premiered in 20o7had some iconic scenes that are still in the memory of that generation that grew up with the various original productions of Disney Channel.

Among them, that fun and iconic dance “Crazy Funky Hat Song” what did they do Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) and Harper Finkle (Jennifer Stone) every time they saw a person wearing a hat or cap.

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone recreate choreography of “Crazy Funky Hat Song”

Aware, after almost 10 years since his last episode, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone They decided to recreate that dance in a video on TikTok that caused nostalgia among their fans.

The video was shared via selena gomez official accountand with less than 12 hours of publicationachieved nearly 15 million views, as well as millions of likes.

Let’s remember what that song said in Spanish: “What’s that? // A hat? // Who wore that hat? // Did he fall asleep? // Are you hiding something? // Do you want to be like Kyra Nightly? // We’ve seen it // We’ve done it // We know about hats.”