Selena Gomez and Jill Biden Kick Off MTV’s First Mental Health Forum at the White House | People | Entertainment

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Bidenand the actress and singer Selena Gomez were part of the panel of the first Youth Action Mental Health Forumorganized by MTV Entertainment at the White House, this May 18.

The doctor spoke with them Vivek Murtysurgeon general of the United States, and the young Mexican-American psychologist John Acostaspeaker, LGBTQ+ activist and co-author with Lady Gaga of the best-selling Channel Kindness (channel kindness).

Selena Gomez speaks on stage at the MTV Mental Health Forum at the White House. Photo: AFP

They joined thirty young people from all backgrounds, immigrants, children of immigrants, neurodiverse and transgenderfrom 18 to 29 years old.

MTV, in coordination with the Biden-Harris Administration and numerous mental health organizations, convened the Youth Action Mental Health Forum with the purpose of going beyond awareness and calling for action through media and narratives.

The meeting will run through Thursday, May 19, and is comprised of skill-building workshops, brainstorming sessions with industry and activist professionals, and will also hear recognized voices of government officials, such as Dr. Murthy.

The young people chosen to participate were chosen from hundreds of applications, due to their commitment to mental health and their creative and digital skills.

With the motto “mental health is health”, the forum reinforces the notion that people can go through an emotional range that goes from suffering to prosperity, and on its website it has an interactive proposal that allows young people to identify the emotions and situations they are going through. It also offers a personal help channel, or for a friend.

Selena Gomez, who has spoken openly about her anxiety problems following the lupus diseaseis part of the series only murderers, whose new season arrives on Hulu on June 28. (AND)