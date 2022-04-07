Entertainment

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber offer psychological help

On this World Health Day, we highlight two original initiatives of two pop stars, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Their goal is to provide psychological help to their fans.

Revealing that she hasn’t been on social media for four and a half years, the former Disney starlet opened up about his new site, Wondermind. This aims to destigmatize and to democratize psychological aid. The site, designed by herself, her mother Mandy Teefy and the businesswoman Daniella Pierson, proposes a newsletter with tips and tools to use to practice the mental health (the mental form in French). Also, Selena promises future podcasts.

As for Justin Bieber, who also likes to get involved in the environmental cause, invested in the mental health of his fans and his tour crew. The interpreter of “Baby” has partnered with online therapy platform BetterHelp in order to provide them with free access. As part of this partnership, the singer has announced that he will offer a month of free therapy to his fanswhich they can use for themselves, or give it to a family member or friend in need. For the members of his team, they will benefit free access to certified therapists for 18 months via the site. Justin wants to help them cope with the mental and physical stress that their profession entails, and more particularly following the pandemic, which had a big impact on the concert industry.

The two exes have each had difficult times in the past, and it is for this reason that their cause is close to their hearts.

