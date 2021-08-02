Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner show off the same rodarte outfit

Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner launch the floral dress trend with a Rodarte dress

Thefloral dress it has always been the emblem of the spring wardrobe, with its intrinsic delicacy and soft and delicate design that transport us to a rêverie of fresh air and fragrant lawns. Rarely, however, have we been able to elect a single model with the undisputed design of the season, with a podium always contested by the various proposals of the maisons. the 2021 it seems the breaking point in the monotony of indecision, electing as its protagonist the protagonistdress Pink Daisy in pink silk by Rodarte. To decree its success are the celebrities, who appreciate the bohemian romance and the three-dimensional details that have the flavor of freshly picked daisies. especially Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner they turn it into a social phenomenon by posting it on Instagram, and it is already the object of desire that plants the seed of the trend in our wardrobes.

Selena Gomez as Rodarte

The release of a new single by Selena Gomez it is synonymous with ferment and fibrillation among an audience of fans always waiting. Day of jubilation for his over 200 million followers on social platforms, which are today delighted by the presentation of the singer’s latest work: the song in Spanish De Una Vez. Taking up the key themes of Selena’s song-writing work, the text speaks of healing and rebirth from the ashes of a wrong love, accepting the past of a finite relationship and focusing on a present of personal growth, self-esteem and healthy loneliness. With a delicate rhythm, soft but perpetually accompanied by a dynamic and pressing leitmotif, the hit promises to be a further success of the artist, as skilled as none to transform the disappointments of the heart into songs on the top of the international music charts.

In homage to her paternal Mexican origins, Selena chooses Spanish as the main language of her single, celebrating the culture of Latin America in a suggestive video full of traditional references, directed by the duo of Tania Verduzco and Adrian Pérez. Taking up the subjects dear to painting and the style of Frida Kahlo, the singer dresses in pink silk choosing a midi dress Rodarte of the spring-summer 2021 collection. On a pale apricot base, bouquets bloom that alternate African daisies in punch color and antique pink with field daisies, with the inevitable crown of green leaves to break the monochromacity.

Spring-summer 2021 collection © Gorunway

Soft cut, with Empire crossing under the breast, V-neck and puff sleeves with rippled processing, the model is enriched with silk flowers that sprout on the lower part of the sleeves, bows of petals that seal the fabric on the arm like a button. The hair is loose and slightly wavy, as after a shampoo left to dry in the soft heat of summer, on which other silk buds and taffeta branch off, in the same shades as the dress. Reference to the magical realism of Gabriel García Márquez and Isabelle Allende, a literary device that recreates an atmosphere of practical spells between spices, saturated colors and intense aromas, Selena’s outfit is completed with important bijoux, also a celebration of Latin symbolism. On the décolleté, the Milagroa heart surrounded by flames it recalls the votive saints on the domestic altars, between wood and lace, illuminating to the rhythm of music, emblem of an open and pulsating wound, but which finally heals when the notes vanish.

© Instagram @danielavillegasjewelry

© Instagram @danielavillegasjewelry

To the lobes, the imposing earrings Libertad by the designer Daniela Villegas, with a feather processing of 18kt gold in which prehnite, opal and aquamarine are embedded. With styling Shirley Kurata, the look of Selena Gomez it is an emotional journey, it is praise of the fantastic everyday life and south American passion, a melancholic poetry but not for this submissive, with a feminine and romantic aesthetic, but mature and aware of its power of regeneration.

Kendall Jenner in the pink floral dress Rodarte

© Instagram @kendalljenner

‘Valentina’ glasses by Dmy by Dmy

To wear it to celebrate a rural Easter is Kendall Jenner, the atypical supermodel who prefers a ride on the beaches of New York to the streets of Malibu. Making bucolic niches outside the cameras, Kendall always chooses clothing in line with her country personality, which allows her to fully experience the moments in the open air. Not at home theRodarte dress it fits into the country landscapes as the final tile of a perfect puzzle, where all the pieces form an overall image halfway between the dream and the wakefulness.

© Instagram @kendalljenner

Complete the look loose and free hair, cowgirl boots, hoop earrings and the sunglasses ‘Valentina’ in tortoiseshell acetate Dmy by Dmy. Between the occasional race between bales of hay and the picturesque embrace of a rooster in a post that is a vintage postcard, the dress is enclosed in its perfect scenic setting.

© Instagram @kendalljenner

The romantic and floral trend of spring-summer 2021

Rodarte he is no stranger to the floral triumph in his collections, which often appear as cornucopias overflowing with roses in the hair, sparkling wedding veil and floating lily of the valley, visual métissage that recalls both expressionism and art autest cinema. If for theautumn-winter 2020 we had a taste of the gothic core of the brand founded by the sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, with creations inspired by vampire costumes by Eiko Ishioka for Dracula by Bram Stoker of Francis Ford Coppola (1992), for spring-summer the approach is pastel and dreamy, a bucolic and fairytale rêverie that transports the mind to rural oases, with fresh and fragrant air.

Spring-summer 2021 collection © Gorunway

Spring-summer 2021 collection © Gorunway

Predominant is the floral theme, which diversifies into prints, embroidery, three-dimensional inserts in fabric, showing off a Typically seasonal palette of light blue, light pink and yolk yellow. An indication of a renewal that starts from mother earth and that expands to the human soul and to the knowledge of its truths, the flower is the symbol chosen by Rodarte to sustain a feeling of hope and blossom to new life.

On the subject of clothing, the Rodarte collection confirms a romantic and incredibly delicate trend, a return to past fashion made of light fabrics and light shades, tulle, lace and pastel colors, midi lengths that enhance the figure and softness that enhance the body and its sinuousness. Gorgeous with equally graceful footwear, such as open sandals with a minimal design, flat shoes from ballerinas to slipper or with amphibians and leather boots for a touch of rock aggression, the spring dresses they are worn with soft bags or on the wrist in pure Bridgerton style, rich in exhilarating decorations such as feathers, crystals and pendants of pearls. It is femininity in all its splendor.

Here are some dresses inspired by the look of Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner perfect for spring.

Agua by Agua Bendita © Moda Operandi

Faithfull The Brand © Moda Operandi

Giambattista Valli © Moda Operandi