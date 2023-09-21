Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga have the ideal lipsticks for the fall-winter 2023 season

great of to complete They have already chosen the colors that are in trend this year. autumn Winter And it was very surprising that this year Ton Given the prominence given to dark lipsticks like purple, mocha and wine and other lipsticks, there is no doubt that you have to get the first one immediately Season I arrived.

Celebrities who have makeup brands like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Hailey Bieber They have already joined the autumn-winter trend and launched the same shades. So dare to experiment with your favorite color and feel comfortable with it Look,

Classic tone that never goes out of style

Which 5 colors are in trend this autumn-winter?

matt naked

This year they will highlight naked tone And there is no reason to be afraid when it comes to using them, sometimes we believe that lighter colors will not show up on our face, but it is quite the opposite, when makeup is powerful the best we can do. That’s painting our lips in one skin complexion, For example, it goes well with any look, so it’s a must-have for us beauty bag already.

nude glitter

hailey bieber She has shown us that she is the queen of glamour, but not only that, she is also a successful businesswoman and has launched the latest trends in her cosmetics brand. As we mentioned earlier, tone nude They are going to be the protagonists this year, and the model makes it clear, however, as matte effects will be used, gloss In a single color it brings freshness to our makeup and brings glow to our face.

pale pink

Tone pale pink They come in this season too, it may be pink very subtle Like it or they are also betting on Barbie Pink which has been successful in recent months.

brown

The tone is excellent which will not only glowing lipsEven in clothes, shadows, nail designs And accessories. Brown is most used during the months of September to November, as its colors, like maple leaves, are ideal to match with the season. While using it we should not forget to make it to complete Light on lids for contrast.

Red

The classic quintessence is red, this tone does not go out of style and is timeless, all year round is a good time to use it, from carmine red, blood red and scarlet, It is valid to use it in matte finish or in gloss, Red is always the protagonist of the best makeup, so we can experiment using light foundation, pink blush and neutral shadows.

